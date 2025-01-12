Montembeault allowed one goal on 35 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas.
Montembeault, who struggled over his last five starts with a 3.46 goals-against average and .869 save percentage, was on point Saturday. He's been inconsistent this season but also streaky, and this strong performance could trigger a hot stretch. The Canadiens next play Tuesday at Utah.
