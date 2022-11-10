Montembeault made 31 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The Canadiens spent most of this one on cruise control, taking a 3-0 lead into the first intermission and a 4-0 edge into the second. Vancouver made a push in the third period, cutting Montreal's lead to two goals with 11:03 to play, but Montembeault held the fort from there and got one more goal in support to improve his record to 3-1-1. Jake Allen remains the main man in Montreal's net, but he's one of the league's less established starters, so there could be an opening for Montembeault to seize a larger role if he keeps up his early success.