Montembeault made 47 saves in a 3-0 loss to Carolina on Saturday.

The ice was tilted directly at Montembeault -- Antti Raanta only saw 14 shots at the other end of the ice. The poor guy probably lost 10 pounds of sweat on the night. Montembeault has been a ray of light in a dark season in Montreal and is 3-1-0 in his last four starts.