Montembeault stopped 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Montembeault didn't play in the Canadiens' last two games due to a series of subpar performances, but he was able to bounce back admirably in this one. This was the highest save percentage he's posted in a single game in 2025-26, and it'll be a confidence booster for the struggling 29-year-old netminder. Prior to this excellent performance in Vegas, Montembeault has posted a 2-2-1 record with a 3.63 GAA and an .860 save percentage in seven November appearances.