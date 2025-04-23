Montembeault will start Wednesday's Game 2 on the road versus the Capitals, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Montembeault put in a good effort, taking a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1 after the Canadiens pulled off a third-period comeback. The 28-year-old looks to have complete control of the crease for Montreal as it tries to pull off a big upset in the first round.