Montembeault will start Wednesday's Game 2 on the road versus the Capitals, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Montembeault put in a good effort, taking a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1 after the Canadiens pulled off a third-period comeback. The 28-year-old looks to have complete control of the crease for Montreal as it tries to pull off a big upset in the first round.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Falls to Caps in OT•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Set for playoff debut•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Locks up playoff spot with win•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: In goal Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Fails to clinch playoff spot Monday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting against Chicago•