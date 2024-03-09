Montembeault will defend the home net versus Toronto on Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault should be getting more starts down the stretch, after the Canadiens dealt Jake Allen to New Jersey on Friday. Montembeault is 13-11-5 with a 3.14 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 30 appearances this season. He will face the Maple Leafs, who are averaging 3.54 goals, third in the NHL.