Montembeault will get the starting nod at home against the Rangers on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has conceded three or more goals in each of his last six contests, posting a 2-2-2 record and .885 save percentage along the way. With three netminders on the roster, Montembeault has made just 17 appearances this season in which he is 8-5-3 with a career-best 2.94 GAA. If the club opts to trade Jake Allen, the 27-year-old Montembeault could see an uptick in starts down the stretch.