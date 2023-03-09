Montembeault will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has been playing in roughly every third game as he splits the workload with veteran Jake Allen. In his last six contests, the 26-year-old Montembeault posted a 2-4-0 record and 3.85 GAA. At this point, with the team around him struggling, Montembeault will be hard-pressed to put together enough wins to be fantasy relevant.