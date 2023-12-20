Montembeault will get the starting nod on the road against Minnesota on Thursday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Montembeault has put up decent numbers in his last five outings, posting a 3-1-1 record with a 2.76 GAA and .916 save percentage. Despite his performance, the Habs continue to utilize a three-goalie setup, which will limit the netminder's fantasy value. Still, Montembeault should be considered the No. 1 option in Montreal.