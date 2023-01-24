Montembeault will get the starting nod against the Bruins at home Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Montembeault will make his eighth straight appearance in the net, having gone 4-3-0 with a 2.56 GAA and .934 save percentage in his prior seven contests. The netminder has faced 30-plus shots in all but one of those games, so fantasy players can likely expect him to continue to face a heavy workload versus Boston as well.
