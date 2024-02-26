Montembeault will be between the pipes at home versus the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Montembeault is mired in a three-game losing streak while seeing action in just three of the Habs' last eight contests. The heavy rotation with Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau continues to hurt Montembeault's fantasy value, though Allen has been linked to a move away prior to the March 8 trade deadline. If he can get more minutes, Montembeault should offer increased fantasy value as the No. 1 option.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Takes third straight loss•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Lit up on Broadway•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Downed by Dallas•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting Saturday•