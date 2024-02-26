Montembeault will be between the pipes at home versus the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Montembeault is mired in a three-game losing streak while seeing action in just three of the Habs' last eight contests. The heavy rotation with Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau continues to hurt Montembeault's fantasy value, though Allen has been linked to a move away prior to the March 8 trade deadline. If he can get more minutes, Montembeault should offer increased fantasy value as the No. 1 option.