Montembeault will be in the blue paint for Tuesday's home matchup against Calgary, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports
After starting the season with back-to-back wins, Montembeault is 1-5-0 over his last six appearances. The 28-year-old will face a Calgary club that sits 20th in the league with 2.83 goals per game. Through eight appearances, Montembeault is sporting a 3-5-0 record, .894 save percentage and 3.43 GAA.
