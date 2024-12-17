Montembeault will get the starting nod at home versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault continues to see a heavy workload as he makes his seventh straight appearance between the pipes and 18th outing in the Habs' last 20 games. Over his last six contests, the backstop is 3-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA, .909 save percentage and one shutout. With a back-to-back on the horizon, Montembeault figures to get the night off either Friday or Saturday against the Red Wings.