Montembeault will get the starting nod at home against Los Angeles on Tuesday, Marc Antoine Godin of Radio Canada reports.

Montembeault is undefeated in regulation over his last three outings, posting a 2-0-1 record, 2.89 GAA and .895 save percentage. Heading into the season, it seemed likely that Montembeault could push the 60-game mark; instead, youngster Jakub Dobes has been forcing himself into the crease share by going 6-0-1 with a 2.25 GAA in his seven outings. Still, Montembeault remains the No. 1 option for the Habs, even if he does see less of the crease than expected.