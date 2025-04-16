Montembeault will get the starting nod at home versus Carolina on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Montembeault has dropped two straight games in which he is sporting a 0-1-1 record and 3.37 GAA. The 28-year-old backstop has already reached the 30-win mark this year but will need to secure his team at least a point if the Habs are going to lock themselves into the final wild-card spot.
