Montembeault will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Rangers, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.
Montembeault will face a heavily rotated Rangers lineup, so this isn't as scary of a matchup as it would initially seem. He's still gone 0-6-1 with a 4.56 GAA and an .867 save percentage in his last seven games, so it's tough to trust the 25-year-old.
