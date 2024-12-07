Montembeault will patrol the home net versus Washington on Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Montembeault is coming off a 29-save shutout win against the Predators on Thursday. He is 8-10-2 with a 2.82 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 20 games this season. The Capitals lead the NHL with 4.04 goals per game.
