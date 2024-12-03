Montembeault will tend the home twine in Tuesday's matchup against the Islanders, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault will make his 19th appearance of the season Tuesday -- the 28-year-old is 6-10-2 with an .897 save percentage and 3.12 GAA through 18 outings. The Quebec native has struggled lately, allowing 12 goals on 82 shots over a 0-2-1 stretch. The Islanders rank 27th in the NHL with 2.56 goals per game through 25 contests.