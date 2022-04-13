Montembeault will start Wednesday's game against Columbus, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Montembeault will make his second consecutive start with Jake Allen (groin) on the shelf for the remainder of the season. Until Carey Price (knee) indicates he's ready to give it a go in net, Montembeault should see a lot of action from now until the end of the season.
