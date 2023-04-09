Montembeault made 39 saves in a 7-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto outshot Montreal 18-1 in the first period, and Montembeault kept his team in a game they probably didn't deserve to play -- they were disappointing, to say the least. Montembeault entered the game 3-2-0 with 13 goals scored in his last five. He's been doing his part. Now his mates need to do theirs.