Montembeault made 39 saves in a 7-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday.
Toronto outshot Montreal 18-1 in the first period, and Montembeault kept his team in a game they probably didn't deserve to play -- they were disappointing, to say the least. Montembeault entered the game 3-2-0 with 13 goals scored in his last five. He's been doing his part. Now his mates need to do theirs.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting in Toronto•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Sharp in last five games•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Facing Washington•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Ice tilted in loss•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Facing Hurricanes•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Falls to Panthers•