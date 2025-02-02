Montembeault allowed three goals on 22 shots during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Montembeault kept the Ducks off the board during the first period of Sunday's game. However, any chance of a shutout were snuffed out in the second period, when he allowed goals to Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano within a 40-second span before Alex Killorn scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third frame. Montembeault has dropped his last three games and has a 3.42 GAA and .889 save percentage over that span. Montreal will continue their three-game California road trip Tuesday when the face off against San Jose.
