Montembeault is the expected starter Thursday against Nashville, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Jake Allen (upper body) worked out Wednesday but away from his teammates on a separate ice sheet. Cayden Primeau practiced Wednesday, signaling Allen is not yet ready to return. Montembeault, who played well in a 4-0 loss to the Kraken on Monday, will be the primary netminder until Allen is ready.