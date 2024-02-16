Montembeault allowed seven goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.
After blanking the Rangers in the opening frame, Montembeault's night took a turn in the second period, where he allowed four goals within five minutes before ceding another three tallies in the third. It's a tough outing for the 27-year-old netminder, who'd gone 2-1-0 with a .935 save percentage in his previous three outings. Overall, Montembeault's now 12-9-4 with a .903 save percentage and 3.21 GAA while sharing the crease with Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau this season. Montreal is back in action Saturday at home versus the Capitals.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Downed by Dallas•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Cruises to win•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Busy in Thursday's win•