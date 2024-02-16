Montembeault allowed seven goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

After blanking the Rangers in the opening frame, Montembeault's night took a turn in the second period, where he allowed four goals within five minutes before ceding another three tallies in the third. It's a tough outing for the 27-year-old netminder, who'd gone 2-1-0 with a .935 save percentage in his previous three outings. Overall, Montembeault's now 12-9-4 with a .903 save percentage and 3.21 GAA while sharing the crease with Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau this season. Montreal is back in action Saturday at home versus the Capitals.