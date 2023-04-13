Montembeault stopped 31 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
The Islanders were playing for a playoff spot and took care of business against the lottery-bound Canadiens despite Montembeault's best efforts to keep the game competitive. Montreal was out-shot 35-19, and Montembeault will likely have the ice tilted against him again when the Canadiens complete their back-to-back set Thursday against the Bruins. Heading into Montreal's season finale, Montembeault has gone 16-18-3, but he has established himself as a borderline starter moving forward by stealing numerous wins for the rebuilding Canadiens.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Taking both ends of back-to-back•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Left alone against mighty Leafs•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting in Toronto•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Sharp in last five games•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Facing Washington•