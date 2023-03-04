Montembeault allowed three goals on 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Montembeault took his third loss in his last four outings, though he at least kept this one close. The 26-year-old allowed the Ducks to cash in on two of their three power plays, with both of those goals coming in the third period. Montembeault is now at 12-13-2 with a 3.30 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 27 appearances this season.