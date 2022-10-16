Montembeault made 26 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

It was Montembeault's season debut. The good news was Alexander Ovechkin went 0-for-6 on his shot attempts. The bad news was Conor Sheary scored on a tip-in, T.J. Oshie jammed in a rebound and Anthony Mantha deflected one in off Montembeault.