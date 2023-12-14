Montembeault stopped 27 shots in regulation and overtime and eight of 12 shootout attempts in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Montreal grabbed a 3-1 lead late in the first period, but two power-play tallies by Pittsburgh in the second period tied it up and eventually force a wild shootout session that saw the first four skaters find the back of the net before Montembeault and Alex Nedeljkovic could regain their footing. Montembeault has just one regulation loss in his last five starts, going 3-1-1 with a 2.77 GAA and .916 save percentage while Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau saw three starts each during that time. Montembeault is nominally the No. 1 netminder for Montreal, but unless the team makes a trade, he won't see enough work to be useful in a lot of fantasy formats.