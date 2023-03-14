Montembeault stopped 16 of 18 shots in relief in Montreal's 8-4 loss to Colorado on Monday.

Montembeault replaced Jake Allen early in the second period with the Canadiens down 6-1. Montembeault held his own for the rest of the contest, with both of Colorado's goals against him coming while the Avalanche had the man advantage. The 26-year-old wasn't charged with the loss, so his record is still 12-13-3. He also has a 3.28 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 29 contests in 2022-23. Montembeault had surrendered at least three goals in each of his previous three outings.