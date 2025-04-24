Montembeault stopped 29 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 2. The third goal was an empty-netter with two seconds left in the third period.
Montembeault has lost his first two playoff appearances, though that has been more due to the lack of offensive support than to the 28-year-old struggling between the posts. He's stopped 58 of the 63 shots he's faced in the series, and he'll hope to get back to winning ways when the series returns to Montreal for Game 3 on Friday.
