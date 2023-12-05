Montembeault stopped 31 of 33 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Montembeault was sharp again Monday to pick up a third straight win. The 27-year-old netminder hasn't allowed more than three goals in his last five outings, going 4-1-0 with a .927 save percentage in that span. Overall, Montembeault is 6-3-1 with a .913 save percentage though 11 games while sharing the crease with Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau this season.