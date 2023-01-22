Montembeault made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The Leafs had twice as many chances as they did shots, so Montembeault needed to be sharp. And he was from the second period on. After allowing two goals in the first, the netminder was spectacular and shut down Toronto's best time and time again. Montembeault has now started seven consecutive games, going 4-3-0. It was his 10th win of the season.