Montembeault made 38 saves Tuesday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Things looked grim early when he allowed three goals on the first six shots he faced. But Montembeault found his game and his confidence, and he helped the Habs earn a point. He needed a strong start with Jakub Dobes outperforming him by a wide margin. The two are splitting games. Dobes is 6-0-0 with a 1.97 GAA and .930 save percentage, while Montembeault is 3-3-1 with a 3.67 GAA and .855 save percentage.