Montembeault turned aside 22 of 23 shots Tuesday after replacing Jake Allen midway through the first period of a 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

The 27-year-old netminder's solid play gave Montreal a chance to rally, and the only puck to get past him came on a Tampa Bay power play late in the third period, when Nick Paul banged home the rebound after Montembeault had made a dazzling stop on a Nikita Kucherov one-timer. The Habs are back in action Thursday in Detroit, but with Allen struggling and Montembeault handling most of the work in this one, Martin St. Louis might elect to give No. 3 goalie Cayden Primeau a rare start.