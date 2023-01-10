Montembeault allowed three goals on 40 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

All three of the goals Montembeault allowed came in the first period, which was dominated by the Kraken. The 26-year-old netminder settled in after that, but the Canadiens' offense came up empty on 21 shots against Martin Jones. Montembeault took his third straight loss, but this was his best game in that span after allowing a combined 13 tallies across the two previous games. He's at 6-6-2 with a 3.42 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 14 outings. As long as Jake Allen (upper body) is out, Montembeault figures to handle a starter's workload.