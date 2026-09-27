Montembeault stopped all 14 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-2 preseason win over the Senators.

Montembeault replaced Jacob Fowler 10:43 into the second period and shut down Ottawa the rest of the way. He was tested immediately after entering, making several stops during a Senators power play, and ultimately kept Ottawa scoreless for nearly 30 minutes while Montreal turned a 2-2 tie into a two-goal victory. It was an encouraging finish to the preseason for Montembeault as Montreal sorts through a crowded goaltending situation. On paper, though, it seems Montembeault will open the regular season as the No. 3 goaltender behind Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler. The Canadiens open their 2026-27 season against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday in Opening Night.