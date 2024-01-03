Montembeault made 30 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

The netminder had to withstand a furious late rally from Dallas to secure his eighth win of the season, as Montreal held a 4-1 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the third period. Montembeault has given up at least three goals in six straight starts, going 2-2-2 over that stretch with a 3.43 GAA and .885 save percentage, but at least for now he remains in the top spot in the Habs' goalie committee, ahead of Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau.