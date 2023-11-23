Montembeault stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Montembeault couldn't solve the Ducks' second line, but he got enough goal support to overcome that struggle. Through five outings in November, Montembault has allowed 13 goals while going 2-2-0. The 27-year-old is at 4-3-1 with a solid 2.81 GAA and a .908 save percentage through nine contests. The Canadiens have a back-to-back versus the Sharks and Kings on Friday and Saturday, respectively, but it's unclear if Montembeault will draw a start in either of those games or if Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau might split them.