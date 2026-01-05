Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Picks up win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montembeault stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
Montembeault made his second start since ending his loan at AHL Laval on Dec. 16, and he's earned back-to-back OT wins against Florida and Dallas. In those two games, the 29-year-old has allowed five goals on 57 shots faced. He should continue as the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender ahead of Jakub Dobes going forward.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Bailed out in OT win•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Expected starter for Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Back from conditioning loan•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Will join team in Tampa•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Sent to AHL for conditioning•