Montembeault made 18 saves in a 4-1 win over Boston on Thursday.ee

Montembeault is arguably the team's MVP this season. He sits ninth in the NHL with 28 wins, but moreover, his 22.93 GSAx (goals saved above expected) is elite -- he's ninth in the NHL in that category. Montembeault has won three straight, and most importantly, he has Montreal in a playoff spot. The team is two points ahead of the Rangers for the second wild card.