Montembeault stopped 21 of 25 shots in Saturday's 6-4 preseason win over Ottawa.

It looked like Montembeault would take a loss after giving up three consecutive goals, including two in a span of 16 seconds in the third period, but the Canadiens save him with three goals later in the period. This was Montembeault's first full game played during the preseason. That it was Montreal's final tune-up before the regular season doesn't necessarily mean he'll be in the net Wednesday in Toronto. Neither he nor Jake Allen is a clear front-runner at this point.