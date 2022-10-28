Montembault made 43 saves in a 3-2 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Montembault delivered what may have been the best game of his NHL career and was a big reason for the Habs' win -- he was beaten clean just once (on a third-period goal by Dylan Cozens). The other one was an impossible save for just about any NHL twinetender. Jeff Skinner corralled a bouncing puck in the right circle on a first-period power play, faked a backhand to freeze Montembault and then roofed the puck under the crossbar from in tight. It will be a long season for Montreal and its goalies, but this was a bright light.