Montembeault allowed eight goals on 30 shots in a 9-4 loss to Boston on Saturday before being pulled. He played 49:13.

Montembeault and the Habs want to hit refresh on this game. It was tight in the first, but the Bruins started to push ahead in the second. Then Montembeault could no longer keep the proverbial dam from breaking in the third. The Bruins beat him three times in the final frame before he was saved from the slaughter. Montembeault hasn't been bad since the calendar flipped. He's 3-2-1 over his last six starts and had allowed just seven goals in his previous three starts (1-1-1). Shake it off and move forward, but use caution when you put him in your blue paint.