Montembeault made 28 saves on 33 shots in the first two periods of Thursday's 6-2 loss to Florida. He was relieved by Cayden Primeau for the third period.
The Habs failed to kill any of the four penalties they took in the second and Montembeault just couldn't bail them out. The guy has started six straight games, so it's little wonder he struggled. He had won his last two and three of his last four.
