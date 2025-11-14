Montembeault will be between the home pipes versus Boston on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Montembeault has had a pair of shaky appearances, allowing six goals on 31 shots. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 4-4-1 with a 3.61 GAA and an .857 save percentage across 10 appearances. The Bruins saw their seven-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a 5-3 loss to Ottawa.