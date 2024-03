Montembeault made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Montembeault has scuffled of late, going 1-5-1 in his last seven starts. He has shown flashes of starter ability this season, but it's challenging to play behind a squad with a minus-49 goal differential. Montembeault will continue to be a risky start over the final quarter of the season. The Habs aren't getting any better.