Montembeault was loaned to AHL Laval on Tuesday for a conditioning assignment.

Montembeault will spend some time in the minors before meeting the team in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. Montenbeault hasn't played since Dec. 9 against Tampa Bay. He has allowed 21 goals on 137 shots in his last seven appearances en route to a 1-3-0 record. Jackub Dobes and Jacob Fowler will handle the goaltending duties for the Canadiens until Montembeault returns.