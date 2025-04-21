Montembeault will guard the road goal in Game 1 versus Washington on Monday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Montembeault will make his first NHL playoff start after posting a 31-24-7 record with four shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 62 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals on Dec. 7. Washington finished second in the league with 3.49 goals per game in the 2024-25 regular season.