Montembeault is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Thursday.

Montembeault has lost his last five contests, though he's stopped a respectable 142 of 156 shots (.910 save percentage) in that span. He's 13-12-7 with a 3.10 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 33 outings this year. Vancouver, which is tied for fifth offensively with 3.49 goals per game, figures to be a challenging adversary for Montembeault.