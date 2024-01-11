Montembeault is expected to start at home against San Jose on Thursday, Guillaume Lefrancois of La Presse reports.

Montembeault has won his last two starts while saving 75 of 81 shots (.926 save percentage). He's 9-5-3 with a 2.93 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 18 contests this year. The Sharks rank last offensively with just 1.98 goals per game in 2023-24, so Montembeault won't find a more favorable matchup than this.