Montembeault will serve as the starting netminder for Friday's road game against Anaheim, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has largely struggled in limited action dating back to mid-January, going 2-2-2 with a 3.32 GAA and .886 save percentage over his last six starts. He'll attempt to bounce back against the Ducks, who rank 13th in the NHL with 3.25 goals per game this year.